Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bit Brother Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Bit Brother has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Bit Brother Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Brother (BTB)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.