Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bit Brother Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Bit Brother has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

Bit Brother Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.