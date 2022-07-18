Bitcashpay One Day Volume Tops $113,430.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.34 or 1.00084933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

