BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.
NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,356. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
