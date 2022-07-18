BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,302. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

