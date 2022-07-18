Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Increased by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 16.6% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

NYSE BX traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $95.12. 35,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,741. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

