Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.79 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.