Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $168,962.87 and $38,028.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

