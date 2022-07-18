Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMAQW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,600. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

