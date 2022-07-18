Blossom Wealth Management Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $166,275,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $135,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $77.88. 119,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

