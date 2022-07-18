Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):
- 7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $288.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.
- 6/10/2022 – Boeing was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/24/2022 – Boeing was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $193.00 to $192.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00.
Boeing Stock Performance
NYSE:BA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.83. 447,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.36.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
