Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $288.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

6/10/2022 – Boeing was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/24/2022 – Boeing was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $193.00 to $192.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $193.00 to $192.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.83. 447,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,547. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

