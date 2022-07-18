Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

