BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,672.09 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $174,672.09 and $118,269.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.50 or 1.00200139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024648 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

