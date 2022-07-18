Bonfida Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $49.45 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.