BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.63. BorgWarner shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 14,212 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

