Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$14.58 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$313.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

