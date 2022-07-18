Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Capitalization Tops $53.72 Million

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance. Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.