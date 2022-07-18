Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires Shares of 1,248 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Shares of SPGI opened at $349.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average of $379.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

