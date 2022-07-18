Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 112 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of CRM opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

