Bowman & Co S.C. Has $885,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Devon Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 375,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

