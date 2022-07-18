Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $184.19 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

