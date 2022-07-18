Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

