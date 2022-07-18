Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$195.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$195.08.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.53. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

