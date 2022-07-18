Brightlight Capital Management LP Has $26.18 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 11.0% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of OneMain worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $99,805,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OneMain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

OneMain Trading Up 3.5 %

OMF traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,488. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

