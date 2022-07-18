Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of BRLT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,769. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

