Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $494.46 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

