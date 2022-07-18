Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $96.19

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.19.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $49.85 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.