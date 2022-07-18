Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Target Price at $13.00

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

