Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $41.67

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Equitable Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

