Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $58.14

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

