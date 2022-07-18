Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $844.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

About Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.