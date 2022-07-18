Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $844.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
