Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

