Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Holdings Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $48,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Camtek’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

