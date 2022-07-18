Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Accsys Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACSYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of ACSYF stock opened at 1.97 on Thursday. Accsys Technologies has a 52 week low of 1.97 and a 52 week high of 2.41.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

