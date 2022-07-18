Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 488,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.