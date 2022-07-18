Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $112.41. 74,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,367. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.30.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

