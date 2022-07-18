Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

