Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Position Increased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canopy Growth by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 433,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 129,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,635. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

