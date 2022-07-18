Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.31 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.80. 19,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.