Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,514,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

