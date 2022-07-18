Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 3,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,680. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

