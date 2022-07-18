Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

