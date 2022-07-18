Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $815,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unilever by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,205. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.