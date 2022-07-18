Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

