Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.63. 869,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The company has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.