Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. 12,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,770. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

