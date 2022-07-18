Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 20,895 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $102.54. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $116.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

