Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 883 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 59,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,745. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

