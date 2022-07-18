Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.03.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

