Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.50% of Capital Southwest worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.0 %

CSWC stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

