Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.38 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and approximately $1.47 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00106736 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00268498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

